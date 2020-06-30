GE2020: PAP's West Coast team led by ministers S Iswaran, Desmond Lee up against Tan Cheng Bock's PSP

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
DESCRIBED as one of the biggest electoral battles in western Singapore, the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) slate of candidates for West Coast group representation constituency (GRC) will be up against the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) team.
PAP's contest will be led by two...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes