GE2020: PM Lee's PAP Ang Mo Kio team faces Reform Party challenge again

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the rest of his five-member People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Ang Mo Kio GRC will face another contest from the Reform Party (RP) in the July 10 General Election (GE).
Mr Lee’s running mates are incumbents Gan Thiam Poh, 56, and Darryl David, 50, and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes