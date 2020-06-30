You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GE2020: PM Lee's PAP Ang Mo Kio team faces Reform Party challenge again

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:33 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Lee Hsien Loong, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Ahmad Samdin - MX.jpg
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his five-member team for Ang Mo Kio GRC including new faces Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Ahmad Samdin. When asked how he was feeling, Mr Lee replied: "My temperature's fine!"
BT PHOTO: LEE MEIXIAN

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the rest of his five-member People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Ang Mo Kio GRC will face another contest from the Reform Party (RP) in the July 10 General Election (GE).

Mr Lee’s running mates are incumbents Gan Thiam Poh, 56, and Darryl David, 50, and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GE2020: WP to contest PAP at Sengkang GRC

GE2020: Battleground at Aljunied GRC heats up as WP defends turf against PAP

GE2020: Workers' Party takes on PAP in fight for Marine Parade GRC

GE2020: PAP's Gan Siow Huang and PSP's Ang Yong Guan face off in Marymount SMC

GE2020: Potong Pasir, MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs all see straight contests

GE2020: Surprise departure of Heng Swee Keat in Tampines GRC

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 12:46 PM
Companies & Markets

UOBAM launches S-Reit income fund for Taiwan retail investors

UOB Asset Management (Taiwan), or UOBAM (Taiwan), on Tuesday launched a Singapore real estate investment trust (S-...

Jun 30, 2020 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: WP to contest PAP at Sengkang GRC

LABOUR chief Ng Chee Meng will helm the People’s Action Party’s team in the new Sengkang GRC, facing off against the...

Jun 30, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Battleground at Aljunied GRC heats up as WP defends turf against PAP

THE opposition Workers' Party (WP) will defend Aljunied GRC against the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) at the...

Jun 30, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Workers' Party takes on PAP in fight for Marine Parade GRC

The People’s Action Party (PAP) and The Workers’ Party (WP) will once again go head-to-head in the battle for the...

Jun 30, 2020 12:37 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP's Gan Siow Huang and PSP's Ang Yong Guan face off in Marymount SMC

THE new single-seat ward of Marymount will see a contest between the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) Gan Siow...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.