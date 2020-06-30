You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GE2020: Potong Pasir, MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs set for straight fights

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:36 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 3:46 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

13a.PNG
PAP's Sitoh Yih Pin at the Nomination Centre. Mr Sitoh said he has been working in Potong Pasir for 20 years.
BT PHOTO: SIOW LI SEN

unnamed.png
Peoples Voice candidate Sivakumaran Chellappa will stand against PAP incumbent Lim Biow Chuan in Mountbatten SMC.
SOURCE: FACEBOOK

POTONG Pasir SMC will see the two-term incumbent People's Action Party MP Sitoh Yih Pin go head to head with Singapore People's Party (SPP) chairman Jose Raymond.

With 19,740 voters, Potong Pasir SMC is one of the single member constituencies to watch, with the SPP contesting for the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany

Hong Kong democracy figures resign after security law passed

GE2020: PAP faces challenge in Choa Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer and Hong Kah North SMCs

GE2020: DPM Heng moves to East Coast GRC; first three-cornered GRC fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol

GE2020: NSP to contest PAP in Sembawang GRC

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets wavered Tuesday in cautious opening deals, despite rebounding share prices in...

Jun 30, 2020 03:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell to write down as much as US$22b in wake of coronavirus

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday said it will write US$22 billion off the value of its assets after sharply...

Jun 30, 2020 03:31 PM
Technology

SoftBank's Z Holdings sees Line merger slipping beyond October

[TOKYO] SoftBank's Z Holdings said on Tuesday the closure of its merger with messaging app operator Line Corp will...

Jun 30, 2020 03:22 PM
Life & Culture

Koalas may be extinct in Australia's New South Wales by 2050

[SYDNEY] Koalas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) could become extinct by 2050 unless the government...

Jun 30, 2020 03:17 PM
Transport

Samsung Heavy, Bloom Energy partner to develop zero-emissions cargo vessels

[SEOUL] Samsung Heavy Industries Co and Bloom Energy have announced an agreement to develop cleaner power for ships...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.