GE2020: SDP and PAP set for rematch in Bukit Batok SMC

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:33 PM
PAP Murali Pillai - Claudia Chong.jpg
PAP’s Murali Pillai arriving at the Nomination Centre at Nan Hua High School to defend Bukit Batok SMC.
SINGAPORE Democratic Party’s secretary-general Chee Soon Juan is set to go up against the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Murali Pillai in Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Dr Chee, 57, last contested in the ward during a by-election in 2016, following the sudden resignation of...

