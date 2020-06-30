You are here

GE2020: Workers' Party takes on incumbent PAP in fight for Marine Parade GRC

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:39 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:42 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

16.PNG
Yee Jenn Jong and the Workers’ Party team taking on the PAP for Marine Parade GRC.
BT PHOTO: NISHA RAMCHANDANI

PAP Marine Parade.jpg
PAP's Marine Parade team includes Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong, NTUC Enterprise's Seah Kian Peng, IHH ex-CEO Tan See Leng and NTUC's Mohd Fahmi bin Aliman.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The People’s Action Party (PAP) and The Workers’ Party (WP) will once again go head to head in the battle for the five-seat Marine Parade GRC, in a repeat of the 2015 elections.

This year, however, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for...

