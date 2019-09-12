You are here

Home > Government & Economy

German ambassador summoned by Beijing over Wong visit: Chinese envoy

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 12:08 AM

doc7727u3sd36q1td5dcmy_doc771lwieais81dpgog96x.jpg
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (L) talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as they attend the "Bild100" event organised by Germany's tabloid Bild in Berlin
AFP

[BERLIN] China has summoned the German ambassador in Beijing following a meeting between Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Germany's foreign minister, Beijing's envoy in Berlin said Wednesday.

"The ambassador was summoned in Beijing by the foreign ministry," China's ambassador to Germany Wu Ken told reporters, after Mr Wong met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday.

"What I can say is how big the disappointment is on the Chinese side, and we protest very strongly. This incident will have a very negative impact on the bilateral relationship."

China's government had repeatedly urged Berlin not to allow Mr Wong to enter the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing reacted angrily after Mr Wong met Mr Maas at a media event on Monday organised at the Bundestag by Germany's top-selling daily Bild.

Referring to the meeting, Mr Wu said "we don't know in this case, what goals these politicians have, are they really concerned" about freedom and democracy "or are they trying to add oil to the fire to gain political capital?".

Earlier in Berlin, the 22-year-old Wong insisted he is not a separatist and said his goal is to reform the election system in Hong Kong and "elect our own government".

But Mr Wu accused "some radicals" of using democracy as a mask to hide their separatist intentions.

He added that the violence by protestors shows they want to turn the situation in Hong Kong into "chaos" and accused Mr Wong of masterminding "violent" protests in the Asian financial hub.

"More and more facts have made it clear that, under the pretext of democracy, some radicals want to hide their true face" and are only "against the rule of law and of social order", added the Chinese ambassador.

AFP

Government & Economy

US producer prices rise; Fed still seen cutting interest rates

Trudeau dissolves parliament, launches Canada election campaign

UK PM Johnson rules out Farage deal despite warning of electoral "kicking"

US wholesale inventories increase marginally in July

Germany's Merkel still sees "every chance" of orderly Brexit

Hong Kong protesters hit pause in memory of Sept 11

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

doc77231mamp6r1b32jpiba_doc6uc8tsb5szbwqffv8bo.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly