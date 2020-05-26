You are here

German business morale rebounds, survey finds; state spending key to recovery

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Berlin

THE German economy is starting to recover as curbs to slow the coronavirus are lifted, a business morale survey showed on Monday, and separate output data pointed to the importance of government spending to support the recovery.

Business morale in Europe's largest economy...

