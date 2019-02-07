You are here

German industrial production disappoints in December

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 3:38 PM

[FRANKFURT] Industrial production in Germany fell back in December, official data showed on Thursday, in the latest of a series of signs pointing to slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

Output fell 0.4 per cent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects - well short of a 0.9 per cent rebound forecast by analysts.

Looking to different areas of manufacturing, only capital goods makers increased production, with a boost of 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile producer goods firms shed 0.4 per cent and consumer goods makers 0.5 per cent.

Elsewhere in industry, energy suppliers' output was flat, while construction companies reported 4.1 per cent lower production.

The index showing lower industrial activity follows up a Wednesday release revealing falling orders among manufacturing firms, the backbone of the German economy.

"Given lower orders and restrained confidence indicators, industrial performance is likely to remain muted," the economy ministry commented in a statement.

