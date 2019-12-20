German parliament passes disputed climate reform package

The German parliament's upper house approved a wide-ranging climate policy reform package on Friday, ending months of wrangling between Chancellor Angela Merkel's government and regional state representatives.

The so-called climate package, which includes plans to reduce rail prices and increase taxes on air travel, had faced resistance from federal states due to concerns over costing. The breakthrough comes after lawmakers reached a compromise on a higher carbon price earlier this week.

