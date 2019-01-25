You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany expected to slash growth estimates for 2019: report

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 6:34 AM

[BERLIN] The German government is expected to significantly lower its economic growth forecast for this year, while betting on a resurge in 2020, the financial daily Handelsblatt said.

The economy ministry, in an annual report due Wednesday, will forecast a GDP growth rate of 1.0 per cent for 2019, down from an estimate of 1.8 per cent a few months ago, the newspaper said in its Friday edition.

Berlin will take into account "the slowing global economy", which is harmful to German exports, as well as the uncertainty around Brexit, Handelsblatt said.

This adjustment to the growth forecast is not a surprise as Europe's top economy has faced a series of industrial difficulties for several months.

If the slower growth is confirmed, Germany would still mark its 10th consecutive year of expansion, before accelerating again with estimated growth of 1.6 per cent next year, according to Handelsblatt.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

'We are losing the race' on climate change: UN chief

Trump says if Senate leader reach deal to end shutdown, he would back it

Temasek's ST Telemedia takes majority stake in cloud computing firm

MAS revises takeover rules for dual-class shares

Singapore, China to set up mediator panel for Belt and Road projects

ECB chief warns of headwinds for the eurozone economy

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening