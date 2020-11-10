You are here

Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 6:05 PM

German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the European Commision to sign a purchase agreement with BioNTech and its partner Pfizer for its potential vaccine against Covid-19 "in the coming days."
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the European Commision to sign a purchase agreement with BioNTech and its partner Pfizer for its potential vaccine against Covid-19 "in the coming days." "We will now bring this to a speedy conclusion," Mr Spahn told a news conference in Berlin...

