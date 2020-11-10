Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BERLIN] German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the European Commision to sign a purchase agreement with BioNTech and its partner Pfizer for its potential vaccine against Covid-19 "in the coming days." "We will now bring this to a speedy conclusion," Mr Spahn told a news conference in Berlin...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes