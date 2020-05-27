You are here

Germany extends distancing rules to end of June

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 6:53 AM

[BERLIN] Germany has extended social distancing rules aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic to June 29, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said on Tuesday.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to gather in public places but Germans should be in contact with as few...

