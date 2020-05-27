Germany extends distancing rules to end of June

Get our introductory offer at only
[BERLIN] Germany has extended social distancing rules aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic to June 29, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said on Tuesday.
Up to 10 people will be allowed to gather in public places but Germans should be in contact with as few...
