You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany, France spur EU for competition law overhaul

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_Vestager_070233.jpg
In a letter, Germany, France, Italy and Poland asked EU competition supremo Margrethe Vestager to deliver a plan to overhaul competition rules "in the forthcoming weeks", in a rare rebuke by national EU capitals to Brussels.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] The EU's biggest powers have urged the European Commission to accelerate reform of an anti-trust law to better fight what they see as unfair competition from US tech giants and China.

In a letter, Germany, France, Italy and Poland asked EU competition supremo Margrethe Vestager to deliver a plan to overhaul competition rules "in the forthcoming weeks", in a rare rebuke by national EU capitals to Brussels.

This plan should offer "practical proposals and rules to address these specific challenges," they said in the letter that was dated February 4 and seen by AFP.

Without specifically naming China, economy ministers signing the letter deplored that "European companies now have to compete with foreign companies that sometimes benefit from substantial state support... in some instances to a very high degree."

Concerns were voiced last year when Ms Vestager blocked a sensitive rail merger between Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom, drawing the anger of Paris and Berlin.

SEE ALSO

Trump, EU chief to meet in Davos as US tariffs loom over digital tax: sources

Both governments believed the tie-up was necessary to counter the rise of China's state-backed CRRC, the world's biggest train manufacturer, which has yet to make a significant foothold in Europe.

The situation "calls for an evaluation and modernisation of the current European Commission guidelines" on mergers, the letter said.

The ministers also insisted that an overhaul of rules for digital giants should be given "the highest priority", with a game-plan on the table no later than June.

These proposals, which could target Google or Facebook, need to be made "without unnecessary delay, in order to avoid irreversible distortions in competition in digital markets," they said.

This would include identifying any "digital platform with paramount importance for competition" that would face special regulation, much like banks that are deemed "too big to fail" and are kept on a tighter leash by regulators.

With even tighter scrutiny of Google, Facebook and others, the EU would keep its reputation as Silicon's Valley toughest regulator.

Since she became commissioner in 2014, Ms Vestager has slapped Google with a combined US$9.5 billion in antitrust fines and scrutinised Apple and Facebook for breaches of competition, tax and data rules.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

Are Singapore's foreign labour source markets diversified enough?

Foreign workers who flout LOA face permit revocation

Two new cases of infection; 1 existing case in intensive care

Deeper but shorter hit to global growth than Sars: StanChart

Virus to hit aviation more than Sars: Khaw

SMEs seek sustainability and local support for the long haul

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Online dating goes mainstream despite some doubts: US survey

[WASHINGTON] Americans' use of online apps and dating websites to meet potential partners is growing even if many...

Feb 7, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

Sri Lanka arrests airline chief over Airbus kickback claims

[COLOMBO] The former chief of Sri Lanka's national carrier was arrested on Thursday over allegations he received...

Feb 7, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Coronavirus could close European factory: Fiat Chrysler

[MILAN] Fiat Chrysler could halt production at a European factory because of supply problems from China due to the...

Feb 7, 2020 06:41 AM
Technology

Google Maps marks 15-year milestone with new features

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google Maps marked 15 years on the road on Thursday with the rollout of new features for the popular...

Feb 7, 2020 06:39 AM
Transport

FAA says Boeing MAX test flight could come in weeks

[LONDON] Boeing shares rallied on Thursday following a top US air safety regulator that a certification flight for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly