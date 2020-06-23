You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany orders first local virus lockdowns since easing

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 11:30 PM

[GUTERSLOH, Germany] German authorities on Tuesday ordered fresh coronavirus lockdowns in two districts - the first since easing restrictions and a major setback for hopes of a swift return to normality.

The new lockdowns in Guetersloh and neighbouring Warendorf in western Germany came...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US business sector contraction eases in June

Europe sizzles in post-lockdown heatwave

Cheers as UK announces pubs reopening in England

Denmark's high tax consensus wobbles as Danes told to spend

EU leaders to hold physical summit to discuss virus recovery package

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

US business sector contraction eases in June

[WASHINGTON] US business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in June, but the pace of decline eased,...

Jun 23, 2020 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Europe sizzles in post-lockdown heatwave

[MADRID] Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home Tuesday...

Jun 23, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust to distribute 1.2b yen reserves

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) said on Tuesday that the sum of 1.2 billion yen (S$15.7 million) that was set aside as...

Jun 23, 2020 10:40 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales rebound strongly in May

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes increased more than expected in May, suggesting the housing market...

Jun 23, 2020 10:26 PM
Consumer

Mastercard acquires Finicity with US$825m deal

[NEW YORK] Mastercard is making a deeper push into financial data with an US$825 million deal to acquire technology...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.