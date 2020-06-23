Germany orders first local virus lockdowns since easing

Get our introductory offer at only
[GUTERSLOH, Germany] German authorities on Tuesday ordered fresh coronavirus lockdowns in two districts - the first since easing restrictions and a major setback for hopes of a swift return to normality.
The new lockdowns in Guetersloh and neighbouring Warendorf in western Germany came...
