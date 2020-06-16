Germany to buy stake in biotech firm CureVac

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Frankfurt
GERMANY will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a Covid-19 vaccine, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
The Berlin government will acquire a 23 per cent stake for 300 million euros (S$470.6...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes