You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany to buy stake in CureVac as world races for Covid-19 vaccine

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:14 PM

file7b0z2bdj042174iosic.jpg
Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a Covid-19 vaccine, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT] Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a Covid-19 vaccine, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The Berlin government will acquire a 23 per cent stake for 300 million euros (S$470.5 million), according to Mr Altmaier, in a deal that values the company at 1.3 billion euros.

The move followed reported attempts by the US government to acquire CureVac or its assets in March, which stirred a backlash in Berlin, with Altmaier and the interior minister voicing support for keeping CureVac German.

Mr Altmaier said that the government wanted to strengthen the life sciences and biotech sectors in Germany and that Berlin would not have any influence over CureVac's business strategy.

"The German federal government has decided to invest in this promising company because it expects that this will accelerate development programmes and provide the means for CureVac to harness the full potential of its technology," said the minister, adding the transaction would not require EU approval.

SEE ALSO

Commerzbank to cut more jobs, branches: board member

"With this investment we aim to give CureVac financial security so that it can continue to work on vaccine production with the same commitment," he told a news conference.

A government source said the move reflected German concerns about relying too much on overseas suppliers for healthcare products and equipment.

Reflecting the sensitivity about ownership of the country's two coronavirus vaccine developers - CureVac and BioNTech - Berlin gave itself new powers in May to veto hostile foreign takeover bids for healthcare companies.

Dietmar Hopp - co-founder of software firm SAP and owner of a stake of more than 80% in CureVac – said none of the existing CureVac investors would sell shares to the government, and their stakes would be diluted by the deal on a pro-rata basis.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Incoming travellers to Singapore will have to take swab tests, bear costs of test

Phase Two of Singapore's re-opening set for Friday

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Beijing reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

China to handle some Hong Kong national security cases: official

214 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 09:08 PM
Transport

Cargo ship calls at Singapore hub plummet to 27-year low

[SINGAPORE] Cargo ship arrivals in Singapore, the world's top transhipment and bunkering hub, plummeted to their...

Jun 15, 2020 09:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange's SGX Bull Charge Charity Run heads online for 2020

THE Singapore Exchange’s annual SGX Bull Charge charity event will involve a “virtual run” this year as the Covid-19...

Jun 15, 2020 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel's AIS associate not liable for regulator's 7.22 billion baht revenue claim: Court

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singtel’s key telco associate in Thailand was found not liable for a claim of 7.22 billion baht (S$...

Jun 15, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy Brisbane warehouse for A$21.25 million

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust has inked a conditional agreement for a newly-built freehold warehouse in Brisbane for A$...

Jun 15, 2020 07:30 PM
Government & Economy

Incoming travellers to Singapore will have to take swab tests, bear costs of test

SINGAPORE will make changes to its border measures from this week, including testing of all incoming travellers.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.