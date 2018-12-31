You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany to champion global order that's under attack, says Merkel

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 8:07 AM

BP_Angela Merkel_311218_4.jpg
German Chancellor Angela Merkel framed 2019 as a year for Europeans to defend the multilateral order that two world wars have shown is needed to avoid global conflicts.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] German Chancellor Angela Merkel framed 2019 as a year for Europeans to defend the multilateral order that two world wars have shown is needed to avoid global conflicts.

As she heads into the twilight of her political career after 13 years in office, Mrs Merkel used her New Year's message to hammer home a world view sharpened by US President Donald Trump's "America First" policies and the UK's looming exit from the European Union. European elections in May can help secure the EU as a pillar of peace and prosperity, she said.

It's in Germany's interest to tackle climate change, terrorism and promote orderly migration, and the best way to do so is by considering the interests of others, even if some have lost sight of that, Mrs Merkel will say in her speech to be broadcast on Monday.

"Certainties of international cooperation are coming under pressure," Mrs Merkel will say, according to emailed comments from the government. "We have to advocate, argue and fight for our convictions more strongly. And it is in our own interest to assume more responsibility."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After a year that ended with Mrs Merkel preparing to exit from politics by 2021, she portrayed the challenge as a matter of war and peace, a choice between heeding the lessons of World War II or the risk of drifting into an era of greater conflicts. Politicians such as Trump as well as some European leaders have criticised international cooperation and are setting their countries on more nationalistic paths.

Closer to home, Germany is working to make the European Union more robust and better able to take decisions, Mrs Merkel will say. The country also wants to maintain a close partnership with the UK after Brexit, according to the chancellor.

Germany will seek global solutions as it joins the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2019, according to Mrs Merkel. The country is raising its spending on humanitarian and development aid as well as defence, she will say.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Cyberattack disrupts printing of major US newspapers

Brexit sends Britons seeking Irish passports up 22% in 2018

Bangladesh PM Hasina records big victory amid vote rigging claims

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_P2019C6J3_3654859.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening