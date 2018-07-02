You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany's Weidmann says next ECB boss must be able to tighten money taps

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 7:29 AM

BP_ Jens Weidmann_020718_27.jpg
The next head of the European Central Bank must be someone who can tighten the money taps after years of crisis-fighting and stimulus, the head of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said in a radio interview on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] The next head of the European Central Bank must be someone who can tighten the money taps after years of crisis-fighting and stimulus, the head of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Weidmann, seen as a leading candidate to replace Mario Draghi in November 2019, has so far avoided throwing his hat into the ring for the job, which is decided on by euro zone finance ministers.

But, when asked on Sunday about the next ECB President, his comments were closely aligned with some of his own views, including his long-standing call for the bank to halt extraordinary stimulus measures and tighten monetary policy.

"The task now is to normalise monetary policy with a view to our goal of price stability," he told Germany's HR-1 public radio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The ECB President must, like before, be able to communicate this policy and... unite the Council behind himself or lead the Council meeting."

He added the ECB's latest decision to stop its 2.6 trillion euro (S$4.14 trillion) bond-buying programme at the end of this year paved the way for interest rates to rise "after a certain time".

The ECB has said its interest rates will stay at record low levels through the summer of next year and most investors took this to mean the deposit rate will be raised in September or October 2019 for the first time since 2011.

Weidmann built a reputation as Draghi's staunchest opponent on the ECB's Governing Council during the debt crisis of 2011-2012, when he opposed a scheme to help countries in distress by buying their bonds.

While that facility was never used, the ECB has bought huge amounts of government bonds since 2015 to boost inflation, a policy that Weidmann has stigmatised as risky and too close to outright government financing.

The former adviser to chancellor Angela Merkel has also ruffled some political feathers, engaging in public exchanges with former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi by criticising Rome's performance in cutting its debt.

But he sounded more conciliatory on Sunday, praising the new Italian government's commitment to respecting European Union budget rules.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

RCEP countries 'on track for major deal by year-end'

New Umno chief confirms he will be questioned by MACC over alleged misuse of funds

Major US stock indexes end Q2 with modest gains

Second phase of Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city launched

Saudi economy starts to recover, set to accelerate as oil output rises

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m
3 Former HSBC senior VP jailed 10 years and six months for cheating elderly women of their savings
4 Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party
5 Bike rental wars: ofo, Mobike apply for licences; Mobike scraps deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BP_SGbanks_020718_3.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking stocks lead June's broad-market slide

BP_Chan Chun Sing_020718_4.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP countries 'on track for major deal by year-end'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening