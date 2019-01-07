Getting Asean to do business with the world through Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WHEN the next emerging tech giant thinks of expanding in Asia - particularly South-east Asia - Singapore should be top of their mind. That is the goal of Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) managing director Chng Kai Fong, for whom Asean is a key focus in the year ahead
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg