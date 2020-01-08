You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ghosn accuses Nissan of sham takedown

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 7:46 AM

nz_carlos_080134.jpg
Carlos Ghosn, the former business luminary who fled criminal charges in Japan, leveled a blistering attack against his former employer Nissan Motor, accusing the company of scapegoating him to block further integration with French partner Renault SA.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Carlos Ghosn, the former business luminary who fled criminal charges in Japan, leveled a blistering attack against his former employer Nissan Motor, accusing the company of scapegoating him to block further integration with French partner Renault SA.

Nissan's characterisation of an internal investigation that it completed months ago as robust and thorough is "a gross perversion of the truth," Ghosn said in a statement released ahead of his highly anticipated first press conference on Wednesday.

The Nissan internal probe was designed to retain the Japanese automaker's independence and protect favored executives while disparaging Ghosn's allies, his defence team said in the statement.

"That investigation was never about finding the truth," the team said. "It was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The salvo is an apparent response to Nissan saying Monday that it will take "appropriate legal action" against Ghosn following his decision last week to jump bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon.

SEE ALSO

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

Ghosn was arrested just over a year ago at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, kicking off a legal saga that saw him detained for months in solitary confinement before being released on bail, re-arrested and bailed out again.

Ghosn was under house arrest, facing trial for alleged crimes including understating his income and breach of trust charges when on Dec 31 - as Japan entered a week-long holiday - he fled to Lebanon to escape what he described as a "rigged Japanese justice system."

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 07:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold holds near six-year high with Iran's next moves in focus

[SINGAPORE] Gold held near the highest level in more than six years on demand for the metal as a haven as investors...

Jan 8, 2020 07:41 AM
Transport

United takes US$90m charge on drag from strife in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] United Airlines Holdings is taking a US$90 million non-cash charge in the 2019 fourth quarter to account...

Jan 8, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trial opens in Japan for grisly murder of 19 at disabled home

[TOKYO] The man accused of the 2016 murder of 19 disabled people a a Japanese care home goes on trial Wednesday in a...

Jan 8, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

US insists no plans to pull out of Iraq

[WASHINGTON] The United States has no plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq, the White House and Pentagon insisted...

Jan 8, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

France, US set 2-week target for digital tax deal

[PARIS] Paris and Washington have set a two-week deadline to end a row over a French proposal to tax multinational...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly