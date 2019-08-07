You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GIC affiliate to invest 44b rupees in India's IRB Infra road assets

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 12:10 PM

[BENGALURU] India's IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said on Tuesday an affiliate of Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund will invest 44 billion rupees (S$858.4 million) in its road and highway assets.

IRB Infrastructure will hold a 51 per cent stake and keep management control in a private infrastructure investment trust, which will be set under the deal, the highway construction firm said.

IRB Infrastructure and GIC also plan to explore other opportunities in the road sector in India through the trust, chief executive Virendra Mhaiskar said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Australia dollar drops to lowest since 2009 after New Zealand's aggressive rate cut

BOJ flagged need to discuss ideas on easing, meeting summary shows

New international arbitration centre in Singapore to focus on China-Asean disputes

46 countries sign international mediation treaty named after Singapore

Chinese official says Hong Kong facing biggest crisis since 1997

Papua New Guinea seeks Chinese help to refinance debt, boost trade

Editor's Choice

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Must Read

Funan-Singapore.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

46 countries sign international mediation treaty named after Singapore

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore rolls out global mortgage solution, starting with Australia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly