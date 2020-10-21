You are here
GIC-backed Aegea wins 580m reais sanitation auction in Brazil
[SAO PAULO] Brazilian sanitation company Aegea, which has Singapore's state investor GIC as an investor, won an auction to operate water and sewage services in the city of Cariacica, in the state of Espirito Santo.
Aegea must invest 580 million reais (S$140.3 million) in the sanitation project over the next 30 years, according to the concession rules.
The company offered the lowest fee among its six competitors to provide the services for 423,000 people.
REUTERS
