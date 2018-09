GIC, GLP tie up to establish US$2b fund to acquire logistics facilities in China

GLP Park Beilun. GIC and GLP have struck a partnership to establish a US$2 billion fund with a focus on acquiring income-generating logistics facilities in China.

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC and logistics facilities provider GLP have struck a partnership to establish a US$2 billion fund with a focus on acquiring income-generating logistics facilities in China, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

GLP China is the asset manager and will contribute seed assets to the fund.

Said Ming Mei, co-founder and chief executive officer of GLP: “This fund provides long-term capital to further strengthen our dominant network in China. We continue to see significant customer demand for our integrated logistics solutions and look forward to continuing to build our relationship with GIC.”

Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer of GIC Real Estate, said: “We believe high consumption growth, especially of e-commerce, will continue to drive demand for high-quality logistics properties in China. This venture will enable us, as a long-term value investor, to capitalise on the structural growth of the logistics sector in China.”

GLP has over US$50 billion of assets under management across real estate and private equity segments.

GIC was GLP's largest shareholder before GLP's privatisation in January. It no longer holds a stake.