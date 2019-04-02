GIC names new COO in management shuffle

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GIC has appointed Tay Lim Hock as chief operating officer (COO) following the retirement of Goh Kok Huat, who is stepping down after a decade with the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, it announced on Monday.
Mr Tay is the deputy group chief investment officer - a role he
