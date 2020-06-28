Global coronavirus cases exceed 10m

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.
The figure is roughly double the number of severe...
