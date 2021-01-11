You are here

Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 3:10 PM

The United Kingdom crossed 3 million cases on Jan 8, 2021.
[BENGALURU] Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to Reuters tally, as nations around the globe scramble to procure vaccines and continue to extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new coronavirus variants.

The new Covid-19 variants discovered initially in...

