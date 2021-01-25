You are here

Global economic recovery delayed by slow vaccine roll-outs

Double-dip recessions expected in Japan, eurozone and UK as restrictions to curb the virus's spread are enforced
Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM

China has managed a V-shaped recovery after containing the disease early, but consumers remain wary with Beijing partly locked down. However, its lead in the global recovery shows what's possible once the virus is controlled.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

THE world economy is facing a tougher start to 2021 than expected as coronavirus infections surge and it takes time to roll out vaccinations.

While global growth is still on course to rebound from the recession of last year, it may take longer to ignite and not be as...

