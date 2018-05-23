You are here
Global economic recovery drives record public asset growth
OMFIF report shows that assets have grown by US$2.5t in 2017; 7.3% increase is largest ever
Singapore
PENSION fund, central bank and sovereign fund assets grew by US$2.5 trillion on the back of a strengthening global economy in 2017, according to an annual publication released on Wednesday by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
The 7.3 per cent
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg