You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global economy could take 2 to 3 years to recover from Covid-19: IHS Markit

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 11:05 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

nz_shanghai_190588.jpg
The global economy could see an "unusually slow" Covid-19 recovery, taking two to three years before it reaches pre-coronavirus levels, according to a research note from IHS Markit released on Tuesday.
PHOTO: JULIANA LOH

THE global economy could see an "unusually slow" Covid-19 recovery, taking two to three years before it reaches pre-coronavirus levels, according to a research note from IHS Markit released on Tuesday.

Its chief economist Nariman Behravesh and executive director for global economics Sara...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore expats flouting virus rules spark alcohol clampdown

India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Vietnam targets e-commerce turnover reaching US$35b by 2025

Australia faces 'unprecedented' economic hit from coronavirus: RBA minutes

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad: security sources

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore expats flouting virus rules spark alcohol clampdown

[SINGAPORE] Singapore authorities ordered several restaurants in a neighbourhood popular with expatriates to...

May 19, 2020 11:54 AM
Companies & Markets

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for CMOS image sensor products

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings and Singapore-headquartered UTAC Holdings on Tuesday announced a plan to jointly...

May 19, 2020 11:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar buoyed by reopening hopes, but resistance looms

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars hung onto hefty gains on Tuesday as progress on reopening the global...

May 19, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

[BENGALURU] The number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 100,000 on Tuesday, with the rate of growth of new...

May 19, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump threatened Monday to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.