You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global manufacturing shows green shoots as year draws to an end

Strong PMI numbers in Germany, China lift equities as Stoxx Europe 600 rises 0.4 per cent following earlier gains across Asia
Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Zurich

GLOBAL manufacturing is looking a little brighter heading into the end of the year, with a pick-up in China and Germany validating calls that global growth is stabilising.

The better factory numbers from China in November filtered across Asian economies including South Korea, Japan and Malaysia, all of which saw their Purchasing Managers' Indexes nudge higher. In Europe, Germany's reading came in stronger than initially estimated, rising for a second month.

The news lifted equities, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.4 per cent following earlier gains across Asia. Bonds fell, with German 10-year yields rising to the highest in three weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest numbers continue a narrative seen across continents in recent weeks that the global economy has reached the bottom of the downturn and is stabilising. Also fuelling the optimism is hope that the US and China - despite mixed messages and ongoing political tensions - are close to signing the first part of a trade deal.

SEE ALSO

China's manufacturing sector expands in November

"The market is positioned for a phase-one deal either by the end of this year; or if not, then that the tariff hike for December will be delayed," said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed rate strategy at Commerzbank. "The green-shoots spirit regarding the economy probably has room to extend."

Much of the better mood in Asia was down to China's improved performance. The Caixin index rose to 51.8 from 51.7, following news during the weekend that the official measure jumped to 50.2, the first reading above the key 50 level since April.

In Germany, the factory PMI rose to 44.1 from 42.1 - good news but far from suggesting a strong rebound in growth is in sight. The economy still faces obstacles, particularly in its car industry, and employment in manufacturing continues to fall. If that persists, it could shake the consumer and put a dent in spending, a key pillar of the economy.

Highlighting the ongoing danger, Daimler AG said last Friday it will eliminate more than 10,000 positions. That lifts the tally of job cuts announced this year across Germany's manufacturing sector to more than 100,000, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Mixed signals were not confined to Germany. While Japanese companies increased capital spending from the previous year, corporate profits fell for a second quarter and sales dropped, suggesting that investment could come under pressure in the months ahead. The country's PMI also remains below 50, despite the latest increase.

In South Korea, often seen as a bellwether for global trade, export demand continued to slide in November, dropping more than 14 per cent year-on-year, the sixth straight double-digit decline.

"Considerable challenges remain," said Chang Shu, chief Asia economist for Bloomberg Economics. "Meaningful stabilisation hinges on whether the US and China can strike a phase-one deal." BLOOMBERG

READ MORE: China's manufacturing sector expands in November

Government & Economy

Some civil servants to see decade-low total bonus for 2019

China's manufacturing sector expands in November

HK to post first budget deficit in 15 years amid protests, trade woes

Top media leaders in panel to advise Singapore

Nato fireworks, flare-up in the making

Indonesia's Jokowi rejects proposals to amend constitution

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 05:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil futures edge up on talk of further Opec+ supply curbs

[NEW YORK] Oil futures gained about 1 per cent on Monday on hints the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

Dec 3, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US factory activity, construction spending unexpectedly fall

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity contracted further in November amid a slump in new orders while construction...

Dec 3, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

WTO faces cliff-edge crisis next week as mediator eyes departure

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organisation's appellate body will cease to function in any capacity starting Dec 11 when...

Dec 2, 2019 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling falls as probability of hung parliament grows

[LONDON] The pound was sluggish on Monday as polls showed that the Conservative Party was leading albeit with a...

Dec 2, 2019 11:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Swee Hong sinks into red with losses in Q1 FY2020, FY2019

WATCH-LISTED construction company Swee Hong sank into the red for both FY2019 as well as its first-quarter results...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly