You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global risks still battering euro-area economy: Draghi

These risks include Brexit and the danger that trade protectionism could hurt confidence
Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190411_NAHECB11_3750605.jpg
Mr Draghi says: 'The outcome of our monetary policy action is in front of our eyes - 10 more million jobs...'
PHOTO: REUTERS

Frankfurt

EUROPEAN Central Bank president Mario Draghi warned that the euro-area economy faces agglomerating risks including Brexit and the danger that trade protectionism could hurt confidence.

"The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China probing Japan, KL, S'pore methionine exports

China's economy is looking better and better

Japan's February machinery orders rebound

Pre-Brexit stockpiling boosts UK economic growth

EU to grant Brexit delay but may demand a longer extension and conditions

Israel's Netanyahu wins re-election with parliamentary majority

Editor's Choice

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening