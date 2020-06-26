Goh Chok Tong, Low Thia Khiang exit politics as parties gear up for new battles

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
NEW candidates continued to be introduced on Thursday for the general election, but political watchers also drew significance from the departure of two heavyweights from the arena - opposition leader Low Thia Khiang and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong.
The People's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes