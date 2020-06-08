You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Goldman reprises Democratic tax-hike worry after stock surge

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 11:40 PM

[SINGAPORE] Now that US stocks are solidly back in black, the economy is reopening and infection rates are down, strategists are reviving concerns about the Democratic party's policy platform.

"Presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice-President Joe Biden has proposed partially reversing the 2017 TCJA," Goldman Sachs Group strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a June 5 note, referring to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. "If enacted, this tax reform would reduce our S&P 500 earnings estimate for 2021 by roughly US$20 per share, from US$170 to US$150."

With Mr Biden running ahead of President Donald Trump in polls, the discussion reprises narratives before the Covid-19 shock, when liberal former contenders Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were front-runners.

The Goldman strategists flagged that the electoral race is close, and the chances of any tax overhaul could evaporate. Enacting such legislation is fraught with difficulty even when a single party holds the White House and both houses of Congress, as the fight to approve Mr Trump's programme showed back in 2017.

It was the companies with the highest effective tax rates that saw the biggest share-price benefits - as might be expected - from Mr Trump's reductions, according to Goldman's calculations. The bank listed companies including Boeing, Charles Schwab, DaVita and Visa as among that group. Many such firms face the largest risk from a tax-law revamp, Goldman said.

SEE ALSO

Democratic lawmakers unveil sweeping bill on race, police in wake of Floyd death

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

Democratic lawmakers unveil sweeping bill on race, police in wake of Floyd death

[WASHINGTON] Democrats, led by a group of black lawmakers, unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police...

Jun 8, 2020 11:20 PM
Transport

Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership: sources

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the company's core VW brand at an...

Jun 8, 2020 11:13 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB's Lagarde defends 'proportionate' bond buys against German challenge

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde defended on Monday the aggressive stimulus...

Jun 8, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Crane builder Yongmao expects 'significantly' lower net profit on lower revenue in China

MAINBOARD-LISTED crane manufacturer Yongmao Holdings on Monday guided for a "significantly lower" net profit for the...

Jun 8, 2020 11:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

India plans to hike edible oil import taxes to boost local supply: sources

[NEW DELHI] India is considering raising import taxes on edible oils as the country seeks to become self-reliant by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.