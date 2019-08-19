You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs appoints lawyer to observe Najib’s second 1MDB trial

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 3:43 PM

file75qe1pnte6o111qkb2s5.jpg
Goldman Sachs Group Inc appointed a lawyer to observe the 1MDB trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Goldman Sachs Group Inc appointed a lawyer to observe the 1MDB trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak.

The US bank is represented by local lawyer Chetan Jethwani, who will hold a watching brief in the hearing set to begin Aug 26, according to a Kuala Lumpur court. A watching brief lets lawyers, whose clients aren't directly involved in the case, obtain witness statements and documents in the trial but doesn't allow them to question witnesses or submit evidence.

Malaysia escalated efforts to prosecute Goldman Sachs by announcing criminal charges against 17 of its current and former directors, after charging three of the bank's units last year. Attorney-General Tommy Thomas accused the Wall Street firm of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales for troubled state fund 1MDB, which lies at the centre of dozens of charges against Najib.

Najib's second trial revolves around 25 money laundering and corruption charges linked to joint ventures, asset sales and debt issuance by 1MDB, whose full name is 1Malaysia Development Bhd. While his first trial centres on local transactions by a former unit of 1MDB, the upcoming proceeding will trace global money flows from Singapore to Abu Dhabi.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Chinese state media use rap music to slam Hong Kong protests

US power waning in Pacific, warns top Australian think tank

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: survey

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's major 1MDB trial postponed

Chinese police investigate FedEx package containing handgun

Powell likely to use Jackson Hole to suggest Fed ready to cut

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Must Read

AK_fed_1908.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: survey

Aug 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Yangzijiang shares up 6% in Monday's early session

shellrecharge.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Transport

Shell launches Singapore's first electric vehicle charging points at petrol stations

Barangaroo.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Real Estate

GIC to acquire 25.1% stake in Lendlease's A$4.3b Sydney office property trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly