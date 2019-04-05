Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
EVER since Marina Bay Sands (MBS) opened for business in April 2010, its senior executives have consistently made known their desire to invest more in Singapore and to expand the footprint of the integrated resort (IR).
In 2016, MBS first
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg