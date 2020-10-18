You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gove says UK 'well prepared' for no-deal Brexit, even as businesses sound alarm

Sun, Oct 18, 2020 - 3:04 PM

file7cqlaw1mxir99pkyjot.jpg
Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Sunday that the UK is "increasingly well-prepared" for a no-deal Brexit even as businesses urged Britain and the European Union (EU) to find a compromise over trade terms.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Sunday that the UK is "increasingly well-prepared" for a no-deal Brexit even as businesses urged Britain and the European Union (EU) to find a compromise over trade terms.

A tumultuous "no deal" finale to the United Kingdom's five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

"It is not my preferred destination," Mr Gove said in an opinion piece in the Sunday Times newspaper.

"But if the choice is between arrangements that tie our hands indefinitely, or where we can shape our own future, then that's no choice at all. And leaving on Australian terms is an outcome for which we are increasingly well-prepared."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain should get ready for a deal with the European Union similar to the one Australia has, "based on simple principles of global free trade". A so-called "Australia deal" means that the United Kingdom would trade on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms: as a country without an EU trade agreement, like Australia, tariffs would be imposed under WTO rules, likely causing significant price rises.

SEE ALSO

Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English football

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Johnson's critics say that an Australian-style deal is simply code for no deal at all with Britain's largest export market. Australia's trade with the EU is dwarfed by Britain's.

More than 70 British business groups representing over seven million workers made a last-ditch attempt on Sunday to persuade politicians to get back to the negotiating table next week and strike a Brexit deal.

The groups ranged from the Confederation of British Industry, TheCityUK and techUK to the National Farmers' Union, British Retail Consortium and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Mr Gove has previously said that while the British government wanted an agreement with Brussels, it was not going be "held hostage".

"It will require a fundamental change in attitude, policy and politics from the EU to get things back on track," Mr Gove wrote in the Sunday Times.

"As things stand, that will not happen, and the EU's decisions at last week's summit have, in effect, ended those trade talks," he added.

At what was supposed to be the "Brexit summit" on Thursday, the EU delivered an ultimatum: it said it was concerned by a lack of progress and called on London to yield on key sticking points or see a rupture of ties with the bloc from Jan 1 after the end of the Brexit transition period.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that British business minister Alok Sharma is seeking cash from the Treasury to help businesses navigate a no-deal Brexit.

"With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be done. Businesses call on leaders on both sides to find a route through," business groups said in their joint statement on Sunday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US Senate to vote this week on 'skinny' pandemic relief bill

WHO trial to assess other antibody, antiviral drugs after remdesivir doubt

New Zealand's Ardern seeks second term as pandemic-focused polls open

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble hits a snag

Moody's cuts UK's debt rating on weak economic growth

Cut pay only if needed to minimise retrenchments: NWC

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 18, 2020 03:20 PM
Life & Culture

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

[PARIS] T he teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached...

Oct 18, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

[DALLAS] American Airlines Group plans to make Boeing 737 MAX passenger flights at the end of this year for the...

Oct 18, 2020 02:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Russia, Saudi Arabia prepared to keep energy market stable

[LONDON] Russia and Saudi Arabia held a second, and unusual, phone call this week to discuss the OPEC+ agreement...

Oct 18, 2020 02:39 PM
Garage

Japan's WealthNavi applies to list on TSE, IPO likely later this year: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan's asset management fintech firm WealthNavi has applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange...

Oct 18, 2020 02:34 PM
Consumer

China's millennials stimulate 100b yuan sex toy market

[BEIJING] Single and locked out of Beijing's dating scene by the pandemic, Amy was encouraged by other women in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Blackstone signs non-binding agreement to buy prestige's assets

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Nextdoor is said to eye public listing, US$5b valuation

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for