You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Government calls allegations of profiteering against Surbana Jurong 'false and malicious'

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 8:17 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE government on Wednesday described as “false and malicious” the allegations about Subana Jurong (SJ) profiteering and being corrupt in relation to the development of a community-care facility (CCF) at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre in Changi.

A joint statement by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close sharply lower by 2.2%

SINGAPORE shares closed sharply lower as sentiments across the region were hit by worries of a deepening US-China...

May 22, 2020 05:45 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to adopt security law 'as soon as possible': Carrie Lam

[BEIJING] Hong Kong's leader vowed Friday to "fully cooperate" with Beijing over a national security law for the...

May 22, 2020 05:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy's move to improve financial flexibility at noteholders' expense: Moody's

INDONESIAN coal producer Geo Energy Resource's consent solicitation and tender offer will improve its financial...

May 22, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.35...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.