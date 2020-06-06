Government committed to rebuilding reserves: Heng Swee Keat

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Singapore government is committed to rebuilding the country's reserves, even though there is no legal or constitutional obligation to restore what it has drawn, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Friday.
Some S$52 billion is being drawn...
