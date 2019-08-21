You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Government to engage businesses on raising of retirement age, develop support package: DPM Heng

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 11:57 AM

[SINGAPORE] Ministers from the Finance Ministry will continue to actively engage businesses, unions and other stakeholders, and develop a support package to help with the transition to higher retirement and re-employment ages.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 20) night, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he had spoken to many unionists, students, grassroots leaders and community partners after the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 18).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced in his rally speech that the statutory retirement age will go up to 63 in 2022, and eventually to 65 by 2030.

The re-employment age will also go up from 67 now to 68 in 2022, and eventually to 70 by 2030.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Heng noted that unionists and business leaders had shared with him their views on the issue when he met them two weeks ago with labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

"I am glad our tripartite partners are united in enabling workers who want to work longer to do so," he said.

In preparing for Budget 2020, Mr Heng said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah and himself will actively engage stakeholders.

Mr Wong and Ms Rajah are both Second Minister for Finance.

Mr Heng also said he was heartened that many Singaporeans, including students, understood how vulnerable Singapore is to the effects of climate change.

PM Lee had devoted a significant part of the rally to setting out the threat of climate change, and how bolstering Singapore's defences against it is estimated to cost S$100 billion or more over 50 to 100 years.

Said Mr Heng: "Mitigating and adapting to rising sea levels will require long-term fiscal commitment. As PM outlined in his speech, this will be the work of our generation and successive ones."

He added that he is also glad many parents will be able to benefit from the additional pre-school subsidies and increase in post-secondary bursaries.

"Together, we can build our future Singapore," he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

US ports brace for surge of imports ahead of new tariffs on China

Johnson, Merkel to face off in first Brexit talks

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

Australia to join US in Gulf maritime security mission

Barclays forecasts three more Federal Reserve rate cuts as Europe slows

Federal Reserve’s Daly says she doesn’t see a US recession on the horizon

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

Aug 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust, Del Monte, Soilbuild Reit

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

nz_singtel_210848.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel prices US$750m of 10-year notes at 2.375%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly