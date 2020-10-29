You are here

MACROECONOMIC REVIEW

Government's operating revenue down S$12.6b in H1

About half the difference came from lower corporate income tax collections resulting from Budget measures
Thu, Oct 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Total government expenditure in H1 rose by S$4.9 billion to S$45.2 billion or 20 per cent of GDP, according to the MAS report.
Singapore

THE Singapore government's operating revenue was S$12.6 billion lower in the first half of 2020 than in the year-ago period, said the half-yearly Macroeconomic Review of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

About half of this difference was due to lower...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for