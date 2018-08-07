You are here
Govt, industry, educational bodies 'have role in innovation'
Finance minister Heng Swee Keat opens Singtel's innovation centre, which aims to help industry transform
Singapore
EVERYONE has a role to play in promoting innovation, including the government, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and educational and research institutions, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Monday.
Large local enterprises can also collaborate with SMEs and
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg