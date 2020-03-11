You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Govt 'not ruling out' use of past reserves for 2nd Covid-19 support package: Heng

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 12:24 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

WITH a second stimulus package on the way amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the government is not ruling out the use of past reserves to fund it, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in the ST-BT Budget Roundtable 2020 on Wednesday.

"This is an option that we are looking at very carefully," he said, when asked if the government was considering that source of funding.

But Mr Heng said such a move would require the approval of the President and the Council of Presidential Advisers.

Within the current term of government, there is also "a sizeable amount of current reserves", he noted, adding: "But still I'm not ruling out the use of past reserves."

Government & Economy

Recession odds spike as economists slash Singapore growth forecast to 0.6%: survey

Australia's 'AAA' rating not under immediate threat from coronavirus: S&P

City in Hubei province reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

Government working on 2nd stimulus package in face of Covid-19: Heng Swee Keat

Australia unveils A$2.4b health package to combat coronavirus

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 12:21 PM
Garage

Novocall raises S$700,000 in seed funding round led by 500 Startups

SALES automation startup Novocall has raised S$700,000 in a seed funding round led by Silicon Valley-based 500...

Mar 11, 2020 12:10 PM
Real Estate

Condo and HDB rents, volumes up in February: SRX

RENTS and volumes of non-landed private homes and HDB flats rose in the month of February, according to flash...

Mar 11, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

Recession odds spike as economists slash Singapore growth forecast to 0.6%: survey

THE full-year forecast for Singapore’s growth was more than halved by private-sector watchers last month, according...

Mar 11, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's 'AAA' rating not under immediate threat from coronavirus: S&P

[SYDNEY] Australia's coveted 'AAA' credit rating is not under immediate threat from a likely technical recession...

Mar 11, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as virus uncertainty casts a pall

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed and oil rallied on Wednesday, showing some much-needed stability after the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.