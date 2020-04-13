You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Govt will 'come down hard' on those who abuse Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund: Shanmugam

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 4:01 PM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

SINGAPORE'S Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has warned that the government will "come down hard" on people who abuse the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund.

"We take this very seriously," he said during an online "door-stop" interview via Zoom on Monday, adding that culprits will face a "heavy" jail sentence if they are found to have committed the fraud.

People should thus "think twice" before attempting it, said Mr Shanmugam who is also the Minister of Law.

His warning came after reports on Sunday of police investigating a 41-year-old Singaporean man for possible abuse of the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund.

The fund gives a one-time cash aid of S$500 to lower to middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents facing hardships in the current coronavirus crisis due to job or income loss.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares drop on Opec+ deal disappointment, pandemic worries

Mr Shanmugam said the police is looking into "a couple" of cases, with "more in the pipeline", but it is still premature to comment on them.

He added that most of the individuals who have applied for help under the Temporary Relief Fund have been legitimate applicants and in need of financial assistance.

The alleged cheating cases will not change or delay the application process, or how quickly the money is disbursed, Mr Shanmugam said.

The Singapore government will also not take any action against culprits who have returned the money, even though technically they have committed an offence, he noted.

Abuse of the fund may constitute an offence of cheating and will be immediately referred to the police for investigation. The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

Government & Economy

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown: sources

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

Despite pandemic disruptions, UN carries on - by videoconference

Terrible or merely bad? Investors brace for ugly Q1 earnings

South Korea's April 1-10 exports tumble as coronavirus ravages global demand

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares drop on Opec+ deal disappointment, pandemic worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday, their sharpest fall in more than a week, as a...

Apr 13, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei down over 2% on no BOJ buying, strong yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down more than two per cent Monday on a stronger yen and...

Apr 13, 2020 03:17 PM
Technology

'Medibot' to do rounds on Malaysian virus wards

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian scientists have created a barrel-shaped robot on wheels that they hope will make the rounds...

Apr 13, 2020 03:07 PM
Life & Culture

Fitness instructors flock online to pump you up

[NEW YORK] It was a little after noon on March 26, and Naomi Campbell was working out in her living room in New York...

Apr 13, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

In oil market sunk by coronavirus, giant output cuts make ripple, not big waves

[SINGAPORE] Muted oil price gains on Monday show record output cuts by giant producers will still leave them with a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.