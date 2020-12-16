GovTech launches face verification, multi-user SMS features for SingPass users

With SingPass Face Verification, users can log in by entering their SingPass ID and password, followed by scanning their face on a computer or a mobile device.

SINGPASS users can now prove their identities via face recognition on computers or mobile devices, or by sending a one-time password (OTP) to another user.

The two new features are available to users from Wednesday when transacting with government digital services, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said in a press statement.

With SingPass Face Verification, users can log in by entering their SingPass ID and password, followed by scanning their face on a computer with a web camera, or a mobile device with a front-facing camera.

Users without such devices can visit selected public locations equipped with this service. These locations include the IRAS Taxpayer and Business Service Centre and Our Tampines Hub's Public Service Centre. More locations will be added progressively, GovTech said.

As a layer of protection against fraud, the face-verification technology is embedded with security measures. For example, liveness-detection technology is utilised to detect and block the use of a photograph, video, or mask during the verification process, GovTech noted.

Said Kwok Quek Sin, senior director of National Digital Identity at GovTech: "We recognise that there are users who might not be as digitally savvy or able to navigate computers or smartphones. SingPass Face Verification as an alternative 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) will be especially useful as it reduces the need to key in additional information like OTPs."

He added that the option also serves the overseas Singaporean community who might not have a locally-registered number and are unable to receive SMS-OTPs.

Separately, users who may require the assistance of others when transacting online can opt to have their SMS-OTP sent to another SingPass user's mobile number.

For instance, an elderly parent can choose to link his account to his child's mobile number, GovTech said. With this, the child receives his parent's SMS-OTP when the parent is transacting with SingPass.

This option can be activated at any SingPass counter and both parties must provide proof of their NRIC/FIN to ensure that they are aware and accept the terms of use.

The two new features by SingPass are being launched ahead of the decommissioning of the OneKey token at end-March 2021.

"We are actively facilitating the remaining 120,000 OneKey token users to transit to these alternative 2FA methods, through direct mail, digital clinics and digital ambassadors," GovTech said.