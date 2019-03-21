You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 1:44 PM

CREDENTIALS from several government agencies and educational institutions, as well as more than 19,000 compromised payment cards from banks in Singapore, have been put up for sale online by hackers.

Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB revealed on Tuesday that it discovered the user log-ins and passwords from several government organisations on the dark Web over the last two years. The compromised payment card information, which it said was valued at more than S$600,000, was found last year.

According to a press release from Group-IB, the organisations involved include the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and the Singapore Police Force, as well as the National University of Singapore.

A Smart Nation and Digital Government Group spokesman told The Straits Times that GovTech was alerted to the presence of email credentials in illegal data banks in January this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The spokesman said: "These credentials comprise email addresses and passwords provided by individuals. Around 50,000 of these are government e-mail addresses. They are either outdated or bogus addresses, except for 119 of them which are still being used.

"As an immediate precautionary measure, all officers with affected credentials have changed their passwords. There are no other information fields exposed apart from the email address and password."

He added that the credentials were leaked not from government systems, but from the use of these government email addresses for the officers' personal and non-official purposes.

"Officers have been reminded not to use government email addresses for such purposes, as part of basic cyber hygiene," he said.

Dmitry Volkov, the chief technology officer and head of threat intelligence at Group-IB, said the compromised credentials could be used for cybercrime and spying.

"Users' accounts from government resources are either sold in underground forums or used in targeted attacks on government agencies for the purpose of espionage or sabotage," he said.

"Even one compromised account, unless detected at the right time, can lead to the disruption of internal operations or leak of government secrets."

Group-IB also said that Singapore is "drawing more and more attention" from financially motivated hackers every year. According to its data, compared to 2017, the number of leaked cards went up last year by 56 per cent.

The discovery comes after a string of breaches and cyberattacks in the public and private sectors.

Last June, the personal data of 1.5 million patients of healthcare cluster SingHealth, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was stolen in the country's worst cyber attack.

Other breaches included the illegal access of 72 HealthHub accounts last October, the online leak of personal information of 14,200 patients from the HIV Registry and improper handling of data belonging to more than 800,000 blood donors by a vendor last week.

Earlier this month, The Straits Times reported that insurance company AIA was checking all its systems after one of its Web portals, which contained the personal information of more than 200 people, was found to be publicly accessible.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BP_GE_210319_34.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to offer 'bite-sized' insurance products to Samsung Pay users

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening