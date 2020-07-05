You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Greece PM says won't accept strict EU conditions on Covid-19 aid: FT

Sun, Jul 05, 2020 - 2:16 PM

ym-mitsotakis-050720.jpg
Greece will not accept strict European Union conditions on the use of the coronavirus emergency aid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times (FT) newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Greece will not accept strict European Union conditions on the use of the coronavirus emergency aid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times (FT) newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

"Greeks have matured a lot. And we want to do our own reforms," he was quoted as saying.

A six-monthly review of economic performance carried out by the European Commission was sufficient and that there was no need for any "additional strict conditionality", he said.

The prime minister told the FT that Greece had a very "aggressive reform agenda" that would focus on "the green transition", "the digital transition" and encouragements to investments in part through a privatisation programme.

On Friday, while speaking in Parliament, he announced new measures worth 3.50 billion euros (S$5.49 billion) to support businesses hurt by a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Bicycles are pushing aside cars on Europe's city streets

Greece emerged from a decade-long debt crisis in 2018 and was hoping for strong growth in 2020. But the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to prevent coronavirus infections has turned those expectations upside down.

The Greek economy is expected to shrink by about 8-10 per cent this year before recovering in 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says

England's health dilemma: pubs open, gyms shut

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend coronavirus positive

Australia, New Zealand border may reopen by September

Mass exodus from Beijing after government eases coronavirus travel restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 5, 2020 01:32 PM
Transport

Bicycles are pushing aside cars on Europe's city streets

[FRANKFURT] Bikes are increasingly muscling aside cars on Europe's city streets, as the coronavirus accelerates a...

Jul 5, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid trials after failure to reduce death

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria...

Jul 5, 2020 01:07 PM
Life & Culture

Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid on Twitter

[WASHINGTON] American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that...

Jul 5, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left", in an Independence Day speech...

Jul 5, 2020 12:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard COO's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says

[MANILA] Immigration records showing Wirecard's former chief operating officer (COO) Jan Marsalek arrived in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.