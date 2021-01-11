Greeks ignore virus lockdown as temperatures soar

Get our introductory offer at only
[ATHENS] A heatwave bringing temperatures as high as 28 deg C prompted Greeks to cut loose during their coronavirus lockdown Sunday and flock to beaches and parks.
According to the National Observatory of Athens, the temperature in Chania, on the southern island of Crete, was 28.3 deg C...
