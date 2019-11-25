You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Greenhouse gases surge to record in 2018, exceeding 10-yr average rate: UN

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 7:00 PM

doc784ndjbmmxlu6fxrlvn_doc784nldys6f67ag771zg.jpg
"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases' concentration in the atmosphere - despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
EPA

[GENEVA] Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record in 2018, rising faster than the average rise of the last decade and cementing increasingly damaging weather patterns, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Monday.

The UN agency's Greenhouse Gas Bulletin is one of a series of studies to be published ahead of a UN climate change summit being held in Madrid next week, and is expected to guide discussions there. It measures the atmospheric concentration of the gases responsible for global warming, rather than emissions.

"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases' concentration in the atmosphere - despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

"This continuing long-term trend means that future generations will be confronted with increasingly severe impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, more extreme weather, water stress, sea level rise and disruption to marine and land ecosystems."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The concentration of carbon dioxide, a product of burning fossil fuels that is the biggest contributor to global warming, surged from 405.5 parts per million in 2017 to 407.8 ppm in 2018, exceeding the average rate of increase of 2.06 ppm in 2005-2015, the WMO report said.

SEE ALSO

France says 'regrets' US pullout from Paris climate pact

Irrespective of future policy, carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for centuries, locking in warming trends.

"It is worth recalling that the last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago," Mr Taalas said.

Levels of methane - a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2 - and nitrous oxide also hit new records, the report said.

The UN Environment Programme's annual "emissions gap" report, due on Tuesday, assesses whether countries' emissions reduction policies are enough. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Fresh arrests in Saudi Arabia net intellectuals, entrepreneurs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Ramaphosa urges South Africa Inc to appoint more black managers

Singapore to test use of processed waste as construction material

Hong Kong's Lam vows to 'listen humbly' after shock poll result

Singapore's headline, core inflation both ease in October

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 07:00 PM
Garage

Regtech startup Tookitaki raises extra US$11.7m in Series A funding

REGULATORY technology startup Tookitaki on Monday said it has raised an additional US$11.7 million for its Series A...

Nov 25, 2019 06:41 PM
Government & Economy

Fresh arrests in Saudi Arabia net intellectuals, entrepreneurs

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia has detained at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, two sources including...

Nov 25, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 25, 2019 06:29 PM
Transport

Uber stripped of London operating licence, again

[LONDON] Uber was stripped of its London operating licence on Monday for the second time in just over two years as...

Nov 25, 2019 06:01 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.2% on Monday amid trade deal caution

UPBEAT trade news nudged most Asian markets higher on Monday, although Singapore was the exception as it ended...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly