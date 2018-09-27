Growth in factory output for August hits nadir for this year

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE growth rate in Singapore's factory output for August fell to its lowest this year, on the back of the triple whammy of the Sino-US trade conflict, slowing electronics demand and the high base from last year.
But manufacturers hoping for quick relief will just have to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg