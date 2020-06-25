Guidelines for safe campaigning, political broadcasts issued

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A NEW constituency political broadcast has been added to the two party political broadcasts so that political candidates from Single Member Constituencies (SMC) or smaller political parties can reach out to voters, in place of physical rallies.
The constituency political...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes